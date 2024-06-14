Taylor Swift publicly praises boyfriend Travis Kelce amid separation

Thursday night saw Taylor Swift perform the 100th show on her mammoth Eras Tour, and while she undoubtedly had an amazing time during her first Liverpool date, the show meant she missed an important date in her boyfriend Travis Kelce's calendar.

Yesterday saw Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates take part in the Super Bowl LVIII Rings Ceremony, which sees the winning team receive their rings as a reward for winning the game.

Travis attended the ceremony dressed head to toe in red, the colour of his team, and we know Taylor wishes she was there, because she left a flurry of comments on social media posts from the occasion.

The Tortured Poets Department musician initially posted three heart eye emojis, followed by a congratulations message, before adding: "Joining the party from Liverpool, let's go!"

Taylor, who shared that she's got a cold during her Liverpool show, ended her praising comments by writing: "Gotta go to sleep, it's so late here, love you guys," followed by three heart emojis.

The singer has formed a close bond with Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany, so was likely disappointed to miss the special night.

The end of the tour

During her performance in Liverpool, Taylor noted that her Eras Tour has taken over her life, sharing: "It's taken over everything: I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they were anymore because all I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear."

The singer added that she's coming to terms with the fact the tour will end in December, and that she's trying to live in the moment and appreciate that she had reached the 100th show.

"A lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate 100 shows?' And for me, that celebration of the 100th show, means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.

"I wanted to spend the 100th show thinking about that and living in this moment with you, and being here with you," she concluded, putting an end to rumours that she was going to announce a new album during her 100th show.

A difficult week?

It's potentially been a difficult week for the 34-year-old, after her ex Matty Healy, who much of her latest album is about, announced his engagement to model, Gabbriette, but Taylor seemed unaffected by the news.

The singer could have used her acoustic set, which changes each date, to send a message to her fans or to Matty, via her lyrics, but the songs chosen, including Cornelia Street, Maroon, I Can See You and Mine, seemed to bear no relation to the 1975 singer.

We love to see Taylor living in the moment and fully moved on!