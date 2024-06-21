Joe Alwyn steps out in NYC as Taylor Swift lands in London in his first appearance since breakup comment

Joe Alwyn made his first appearance on Thursday after finally breaking his silence on his 2023 split from Taylor Swift.

The British star, 33, appeared in New York City on the eve of Taylor's Eras Tour hitting his hometown of London on Friday.

Joe looked confident as he walked the red carpet for his new movie, Kinds of Kindness – which also stars Taylor's close friend Emma Stone – at Manhattan's Museum of Modern Art.

The actor was all smiles as he posed for photos, wearing a light blue blazer with a matching shirt and tie and navy blue dress pants with shiny black shoes.

© Getty Images Joe landed in NYC just before Taylor arrived in his hometown

Joe didn't bring a date to the premiere, but he did pose for photos alongside his co-stars, including Emma, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Mamoudou Athie and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.

His appearance is his first since he spoke of his "long, loving" and "fully committed" relationship with Taylor before their April 2023 split after over six years together.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, Joe was asked if he has listened to Taylor's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is believed to include many songs about their breakup, including "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)".

© Getty Images Joe made his first appearance since commenting on his split from Taylor

"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize… This isn't a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about," he replied.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.

© Getty Images Joe stars in Kinds of Kindness alongside Taylor's friend Emma Stone

"That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

© Getty Images Joe and Taylor dated for just over six years

He continued: "So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.

"And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."

© Getty Images Joe and Taylor split in April 2023

Joe added: "As everyone knows, we together – both of us, mutually – decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private," referencing insinuations Taylor has made in songs and interviews that she felt like she was in prison during their relationship, unable to leave the house and be public.

"It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now."