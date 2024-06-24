Taylor Swift's clear message to ex-boyfriend amid final London show

Taylor Swift's final Wembley date on this leg of her mammoth Eras Tour was a star-studded affair, with everyone from Paul McCartney to Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the VIP tent.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, even appeared on stage, but aside from this clear display of adoration for her partner of almost one year, Taylor sent a message to one of her ex-boyfriends during the show.

Of course, the Tortured Poets Department set of the tour comprises many references to Taylor's fling with 1975 star Matty Healy, but another of the Maroon singer's exes received a loud and clear message during night three in London.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce at Wembley

Along with Sophie Turner and Gracie Abrams, the VIP tent also hosted actress, Zawe Ashton. Why is this a big deal? Because Zawe is married to Taylor's ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston dated in 2016

Inviting Tom's wife is a clear message to the Loki actor that there's no Bad Blood between the pair, who enjoyed a whirlwind romance in 2016. Tom is believed to be the inspiration behind Taylor's 1989 hit, Getaway Car, though this song does not appear on the Eras Tour set.

Collecting wife and girlfriends

Much is made of the fact that Taylor often befriends the ex-wives and girlfriends of her previous loves – she went so far as to lend Sophie Turner her home while she navigated her divorce from Joe Jonas – who Taylor dated back when she was 18.

© AKGS Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner are close

The difference with Zawe is that she and Tom are happily loved up, which suggests Taylor is on good terms with Tom.

© Getty Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are married

Calvin Harris' wife, Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, has shared she's a big fan of Taylor's too, despite Taylor's feud with Calvin.

During a chat on the radio, Vick revealed she listens to Taylor when her husband is away – Vick was in Ibiza with Calvin at the weekend though, so wasn't among the VIPs at the gig.

Ellie Goulding, who is also close with Calvin, was in the VIP tent though, following many years of friendship with Taylor.

The VIP tent

Taylor's tent of VIPs was full to the brim at her London dates, with everyone from Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis being invited into the sought-after space.

Other celebrities holed up in the tent included Travis Kelce's brother Jason and his wife Kylie, along with Cara Delevingne and Nicola Coughlan.

Jason Kelce enjoyed his time in the VIP tent

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also attended, though they were not in the VIP tent, enjoying the show from a box instead.