Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg marry in Santa Barbara on Halloween

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg made it a Halloween to remember by becoming husband and wife. The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in a romantic ceremony at El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday afternoon.

The bride looked beautiful in a bespoke long sleeved Monique Lhuillier lace gown and veil, while her bridesmaids wore pale blue, black and grey dresses from Lovers + Friends. Meanwhile, the groom was dapper in a midnight blue tuxedo and bow tie.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg married on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

The actress and her Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong co-star turned their nuptials into a three-day celebration starting with a "boos and booze" welcome dinner and party in the woods, where guests were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

On Saturday, the couple wed in an outdoor ceremony that included both personal vows and Jewish traditions. Martha Stewart Weddings also reports that guests enjoyed a sunset dinner and cocktails at the "rustic-chic celebration", before continuing the celebrations with a send-off breakfast the following morning.

Neither Jamie nor Bryan has yet to comment on their special day, but Bryan did share a photo from their stunning surroundings on Sunday, simply adding the caption: "BLESSED".

Bryan shared a photo from their wedding location on Sunday

The couple have been dating since 2011 and became engaged in December 2013 when Bryan proposed in Jamie’s hometown of San Francisco with a round halo diamond ring by Beverly Hills jeweler Johnathon Arndt.

They've previously said they wanted to ensure that their wedding was "fun" and weren't too "crazy" about planning the details of their big day – hiring a wedding planner to help them organize it.

The Hollywood pair have been dating since 2011 Photo: Getty Images

"I think that's the only way to save the engagement – hire someone else to do it!" Jamie told HELLO! in June. "Neither of us are really crazy about the planning nor do we have a very strong vision. We just want everyone to have a good time, so we're pretty lax about that."

The actress also shared the best advice she had received about planning a wedding. "It would be to enjoy the process," she said. "It could possibly go out of control but not to fret. Just try to enjoy the process, and at the end of the day, it will all work out."

And Bryan's key to happiness? “Just say yes to everything," he told us with a laugh. "Just stay out of the way. That’s all I’m doing.”