Weddings galore: Hayley Williams, NE-YO and Casey Reinhardt all marry over the weekend

It was a weekend full of romance and weddings! Some of the biggest names in music, TV and food tied the knot during intimate ceremonies across the country sharing the special moments with family, friends and fans.

First picture as The Smith's!!!! Thanks @peoplemag for sharing our day with us! #BeyondBlessed A photo posted by Crystal Renay (@iamcrystalrenay) on Feb 21, 2016 at 10:50am PST

NE-YO and his fiancé Crystal Renay said their "I do's" on Saturday near Los Angeles. The "One in a Million" singer and the mommy-to-be held the special ceremony in front of family and friends, and during the final month of Crystal's pregnancy. In an interview with People magazine, NE-YO, 36, opened up about spending the rest of his life with his new wife. "We can't wait to start our life together," he said. "We're looking forward to just being each others' best friend."

He continued: "I kind of knew right away. From that first encounter, I knew there was something different about her, something special."

Hayley and chads wedding - 20/02/16 A photo posted by hayley from paramore. (@yelyahwilliams._) on Feb 21, 2016 at 8:58am PST

Saturday was also a day of love for Paramore's Hayley Williams. The rock songstress married her longtime beau, New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert in Nashville. Haley, 27, and Chad, 34, were married on stage inside of Nashville's Franklin Theatre in front of 50 people. For her big day, Hayley wore an all white chiffon wedding dress, while Chad donned a classic all black suit for the occasion. After saying "I do," Hayley traded in her dress for a laid back white skirt and t-shirt that read "Chad." Fans were on hand to share the moment and snap pics as the newly married couple danced and cut the wedding cake.

Laguna Beach alum, Casey Reinhardt kept her nuptials to Sean Brown extra sweet and romantic! The Casey's Cupcakes founder and her fiancé tied the knot on Saturday at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Coast, California. The cupcake queen took to her Instagram to share a picture of her wedding dress with a sweet message reflecting on her big day.

A photo posted by Casey Beau Brown (@caseycupcakequeen) on Feb 21, 2016 at 7:40am PST

"Last night was the most magical, incredible, most emotional night of my life," Doug Reinhardt's little sister captioned the photo that shows her kissing her new husband. " I became Mrs. Casey Beau Brown and I get to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing man who ever walked this earth. I'm so happy, so in love, and so overwhelmed with emotion just thinking about how beautiful the rest of our lives are going to be together. You are my angel on earth @seanmbrown1 and I'm the luckiest girl in the world to be your wife!!! 2-20-2016 #CaseandSeanSayiDo."

Casey and Sean's special day was capped off with a fireworks show and a special sunset performance by Sara Bareilles, who performed the couple's favorite song "I Choose You."

2016 is already shaping up to be the year of love!