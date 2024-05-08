Princess Beatrice and childhood friend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's enduring bond with in-laws

Princess Beatrice has a very close bond with her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie, with the royals even describing themselves as "the tripod" when it comes to leaning on one another for support.

But now Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, does that closeness extend to her in-laws? What does the Duchess of York really think of her stepson? Join us as we look back at the royal family and the property developer's extended family…

Familial ties

© Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in 2019

Beatrice and Edoardo's families were linked long before the couple tied the knot in 2020. Edoardo's late stepfather Christopher Shale attended Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding in 1986, and Sarah is Edoardo's half-brother Alby's godmother.

While it's believed that Beatrice and Edoardo have known each other since they were teenagers, they didn't go public with their romance until late 2018.

After getting engaged in Italy in September 2019, both of their parents shared their admiration for their union, with the Duke and Duchess of York describing their future son-in-law as "devoted" and "loyal" while Edoardo's mother Nikki Williams-Ellis stated they were "made for each other."

"We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride," read Sarah and Andrew's statement.

"We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

Nikki and her ex, skier Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, also said: "We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."

© Alamy The couple got married amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020

The couple tied the knot in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, after their original plans to marry at St James's Palace had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are now parents to a daughter called Sienna, while Edoardo shares a son called Christopher, nicknamed Wolfie, with his ex Dara Huang.

Edoardo's family praise

Edoardo's stepfather David Williams-Ellis heaped praise on the couple's parenting skills during an interview with HELLO!.

"I'm hugely fond of my stepson," he said ahead of Edoardo's milestone 40th birthday. "As a father, it's family first for Edoardo and he's an amazing father to both his children. I've seen it first-hand from a really good angle."

© Chris Jackson Beatrice is a doting stepmother to Edoardo and Dara's son Wolfie

The talented sculptor, who is married to Edoardo's mother Nikki, added: "He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally like any father. He gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life, it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

"But he's been able to and as a couple, both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children – the time and the energy they give to them and the patience that they have."

Edoardo's ex's comments

© Instagram The architect had positive comments about co-parenting with Edoardo and Beatrice

Edoardo was previously engaged to architect and interior designer Dara Huang, with whom he shares his son. They split in 2018, but they remain on good terms and she has had nothing but positive words about co-parenting with Edoardo and Beatrice.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Dara said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

Meanwhile, Beatrice described becoming Wolfie's stepmother as an "honour" as she sweetly discussed their bonding over story time.

Beatrice's family's thoughts

Fergie is refreshingly honest about her thoughts, so there is no hiding how she feels about her son-in-law. In honour of the couple's third wedding anniversary, Sarah shared a beautiful throwback photo from her daughter's wedding day where she described Edoardo as "wonderful."

"Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds. As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale," she wrote.

© ADRIAN DENNIS Fergie described her son-in-law as "good looking" and "devoted"

Sarah also previously commented on her "good-looking" sons-in-law when discussing her "close-knit family" with HELLO!.

"I’m so proud of my girls. And Jack [Brooksbank] is amazing; he is incredible and one of my best friends," she began, adding: "We’re a really strong, close-knit family. And I love Edo; we’re very close. My sons-in-law really look after me. And they are very good-looking too!"

