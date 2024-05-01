Cat Deeley's £400k 'engagement' ring collection from Patrick Kielty is next level

Cat Deeley has been keeping This Morning viewers on their toes with her unrivalled sense of style since she was put at the show's helm beside Ben Shephard in March.

But apart from the TV presenter's impeccable dress sense, we have our eyes on her array of gorgeous gold jewels, with a certain ring grabbing the spotlight.

© Shutterstock Cat shows off her jewellery on This Morning

The former So You Think You Can Dance presenter, 47, has worn a beautiful diamond ring courtesy of her husband of 12 years RTÉ host Patrick Kielty since their 2012 engagement. But now second and third diamond sparklers from her collection are getting the attention they deserve.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty got married in 2012

Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder at Abelini, breaks down Cat's full diamond ring collection for HELLO! - prepare for the sparkle.

Her original engagement ring

Cat married her beau in a secret Italian ceremony in September 2012, just four months after the pair went public with their romance. Patrick presented his wife-to-be with the most gorgeous circular diamond engagement ring.

© Getty A round diamond is a classic

"Cat Deeley’s engagement ring features a large round brilliant diamond, which is held with four prongs and the delicate band is made from gold," Nilesh tells us.

Not only is the ring, which Nilesh estimates to be worth £100,000 - £125,000, beautiful but it's also deeply symbolic. He explains: "Round diamonds are one of the most classic and popular shapes of engagement rings. The cut represents eternal love and is known for having connotations of trustworthiness and honesty. Those who favour round diamonds will often have a timeless sense of style and the shape will bring out the most sparkle."

Though Cat and Patrick got engaged over a decade ago, her ring continues to be a style prospective brides will favour in 2024. "As a classic choice for engagement rings, the timeless round diamond continues to be a favourite," Nilesh says.

The latest addition

Those who watch This Morning religiously will know that it is a different, more unique ring that Cat wears on her ring finger these days. Cat gets so Queen-coded wearing what has been reported that the incredible piece was a push present from her husband after she gave birth to their sons Milo, eight, and James, five.

Her ring is almost identical to the beautiful ring worn by Queen Camilla during day one of Royal Ascot 2021.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore an identical ring in 2021

"Cat’s engagement-style ring features an estimated 3.5-carat emerald-cut diamond at its centre, securely held in place by claw settings in platinum," Nilesh explains. "Siding the centre stone are graduating baguette-cut diamonds that beautifully compliment the emerald cut."

"Emerald cuts are an excellent choice if you’re looking for an eye-catching, sparkling ring and Cat Deeley’s is just that," he adds.

© Shutterstock Cat's ring is so Queen-coded

With an incredible estimated worth of £200,000, it is hardly surprising that the ring is bang on trend. "Abelini saw a large peak in sales of emerald-shaped engagement rings at the end of 2023, and it’s a trend we expect to see continue into this year due to the stylish nature of the cut," Nilesh reveals.

"Statement jewellery also continues to be on the rise, so this bold engagement style ring, paired with a chunkier stacked ring plays into the trend of people embracing a mixed metal jewellery look this year."

© Shutterstock Cat's ring was reportedly a 'push present'

He adds that emerald-cut rings are also a symbol of an open heart and personal clarity, saying: "Often wearers of this particular shape will have a strong sense of style which is matched to their strong self-worth and assurance."

Red carpet jewels

The former SMTV Live star showed off a third ring when she stepped onto the red carpet in 2015 for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing this dazzler.

© Getty Cat Deeley showed off her cushion diamond at 2015 Emmy Awards

Nilesh estimates Cat's 3.5-carat cushion diamond piece to be worth between £100,000 and £115,000, telling us that "cushion-cut diamonds usually embody elegance, timeless romance, and sophistication.

© Getty Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley looked loved up

"The cushion cut is unique, characterised by soft, rounded corners and large facets. This shape offers a blend of vintage charm and modern brilliance."