Repli-Kate the Duchess' look from Pippa Middleton's wedding (for only $87!)

It's not long before spring will finally blossom and wedding season begins – so it is not too early to start thinking about what you'll wear to your friends and loved ones' 2018 nuptials. Whether you've been enlisted as bridesmaid or are just planning your wardrobe as a guest, we of course encourage you to get inspired by the latest elegant looks that we've seen on the royals. If Kate Middleton is your top style inspo, you're in luck! A blush pink dress that is strikingly similar to the Alexander McQueen design worn by the Duchess to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding last year is available online from Asos.com – and for a much more affordable $87!

Duchess Kate wore a blush pink creation to her sister Pippa's wedding in May 2017 Photo: Getty Images

Duchess Kate memorably wore the silk McQueen creation and a matching fascinator to the countryside wedding as she kept an eye on little attendants Prince George and Princess Charlotte and watched Pippa marry James Matthews in England last May. Kate's ladylike creation was the perfect attire to wear to a spring wedding thanks to its delicate pastel shade and floaty cut. We particularly loved the gathered cuff detail and voluminous sleeves, and like many of Kate’s dresses, the design has a classic feel which will never go out of style.

The lookalike dress from ASOS is from fast-fashion brand TFNC and features the same long sleeves, pleated detail and flattering V-neck as Kate's look. The dress is also available in plus sizes, which is great news for every fan of the Duchess' wedding style.

PIPPA MIDDLETON'S WEDDING: ALL THE BEST PHOTOS

A similar copy-Kate style is available from Asos.com for $87 Photo: asos.com

Kate, who is due to welcome her third child in April, has two very important weddings to attend to this year. The first, of course, is the wedding of her brother-in-law Prince Harry, who will marry his fiancée Meghan Markle on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The ceremony will start at 12pm, with The Rt Revd, David Conner conducting the service. Later on in the year, on October 12, Kate will be among the guests as Prince William's cousin Princess Eugenie marries her long-term love Jack Brooksbank, also at St. George's.

WEDDING STYLE: 9 DETAILS FROM PIPPA'S WEDDING TO TRY AT YOUR OWN NUPTIALS

The pretty pleated dress by TFNC also comes in plus sizes Photo: Asos.com

In the meantime, you may not be attending a royal wedding yourself, but every ceremony deserves some seriously regal style. And with Duchess Kate as inspiration you'll know your look, whether as a guest or bridesmaid, will truly reign.

For more on wedding style, click here.