James Middleton reveals sister Princess Kate's secret Caribbean-themed wedding party

The Goring Hotel became a huge part of royal wedding history after hosting then-Kate Middleton and her family the night before her big day with Prince William in 2011.

Located in Belgravia, the five-star hotel was also the chosen location for Carole and Micheal Middleton's private post-wedding party for just 100 guests. The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton opened up about the Caribbean-themed festivities that paid tribute to the Middletons' family holidays in his book Meet Ella.

The royals got married at Westminster Abbey

"Ella and I find a quiet area in the garden to potter round. There, a replica of Basil's Bar in Mustique – a small private island in the Grenadines and a holiday spot the family had visited many times – has been set up. Basil himself is to be one of the wedding guests," he wrote.

He described Basil's Bar as an "unassuming little venue on the water's edge" which has attracted famous clientele such as Mick Jagger and Jon Bon Jovi.

The Middletons posed for photos at the Belgravia hotel after William and Kate's wedding

During his exploration of the hotel the night before the royal wedding on 29 April 2011, James stumbled upon preparations for the afterparty.

"Now a perfect facsimile of it has been built in the grounds of the Goring Hotel so wedding guests can imagine themselves on the edge of the Caribbean while actually in the middle of a London garden.

"Ella and I take it all in, and I chuckle to myself that she has managed to visit the bar before any of the other guests," James penned.

Kate's pre-wedding prep

Kate looked stunning as she arrived at the Goring Hotel on 28 April 2011

The Princess of Wales was pictured arriving at the London hotel on 28 April alongside her mother Carole and sister Pippa.

Looking as composed as ever, the brunette beauty looked the picture of calm in an elegant black polka dot dress, ebony heels with a cork wedge, and a stunning white blazer with appliqué detail.

Kate and her family stayed in the Royal Apartment which had previously been given a £150,000 makeover to include a four-poster bed, a grand piano and a walk-in shower. The bathroom even featured a TV where the family could keep up to date with the news reporting on the wedding.

"On TV screens at the hotel I watch the coverage from news teams all over the world who are stationed on the pavement outside, updating their audience on what they think might be happening inside," James recalled.

Post-wedding celebrations

Carole Middleton was spotted in a glamorous black evening gown

After William and Kate had exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey, they enjoyed a lunch reception for 600 people hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

The bride and groom as well as 300 of their guests then attended an evening dinner, while the Middletons hosted another celebration at the Goring Hotel.

Pippa Middleton wore a green Temperley dress

Carole was pictured in a glamorous black evening gown alongside bridesmaid Pippa, who wore a Grecian-style emerald green dress with a plunging neckline and thick straps.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice was spotted leaving Belgravia in a burgundy embellished dress with trainers.

