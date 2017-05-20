Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are married

After a nine-month engagement, James Matthews are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate ceremony at St. Mark’s in Englefield, the Middleton’s hometown church. Reverend Nick Wynne-Jones, the resident priest at St Mark's, officiated the service, which gathered 120 close family and friends.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Newlyweds Pippa and James kissed as they left St Mark's church as husband and wife Photo: Getty Images

Pippa made for a picture perfect bride, draped in a stunning Giles Deacon designed dress. The 33-year-old carried a small bouquet of white flowers and accessorized her lace appliqué cap-sleeved gown with a delicate veil and tiara.

PHOTO GALLERY: ALL THE PICS FROM PIPPA'S BIG DAY

Among the guests was the bride's older sister Kate Middleton with her husband Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge played a pivotal role on her sister’s big day, offering support and assistance to her little sister behind the scenes, and making sure the flowergirls and page boys – including her children Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince George – kept focused on the task at hand! Charlotte, who recently turned two, accompanied Pippa down the aisle as a bridesmaid. George, who will turn four in July, excitedly played the role of a page boy for his aunt.

The couple are set to celebrate with family and friends at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury Photo: Getty Images

There was no sign of Meghan Markle at the church ceremony, but her boyfriend Prince Harry was seen arriving with Prince William. The actress is however expected to attend the wedding reception with Harry – a highly-anticipated appearance which is only adding fuel to reports that the 32-year-old royal and his 35-year-old girlfriend are preparing for a royal wedding of their own.

STORY: A first look at Princess Charlotte and Prince George in their wedding roles

Spencer Matthews, the brother of the groom and star of the British reality series Made in Chelsea, filled the role of best man. Spencer was one of the first spotted at the church on Saturday morning, along with Pippa's 29-year-old brother James Middleton and the groom's hedge-fund business partner Edward Horner, who led a team of ushers at the event.

Pippa looked spectacular on her wedding day in a gown by Giles Deacon Photo: Getty Images

The wedding reception is slated to be at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, which is seven miles away from the church. Set on a sprawling 18 acres, their estate is a dream backdrop for a wedding celebration. Michael and Carole Middleton's estimated £5.6 million ($7 million), seven-bedroom Berkshire property has ample grounds to accommodate a luxurious marquee, screened by surrounding woodland and fields.

GALLERY: KATE AND PIPPA'S CLOSE RELATIONSHIP IN PHOTOS

Sparks first flew for Pippa and James when they began dating in 2012. After taking some time apart the pair rekindled their romance in 2015, quickly getting engaged in the summer of 2016. The newlyweds share a love of many things, including outdoor activities, like: running, skiing, swimming and cycling.