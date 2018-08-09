Proud dad Eamonn Holmes shares first photo from son Declan's wedding The TV presenter's eldest son married on Wednesday

Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Holmes! Eamonn Holmes has shared a photo of his son Declan on his wedding day, as he tied the knot with his new bride Jenny. The TV presenter posted a close-up of the couple on Instagram on Thursday evening, writing: "The new Mr&Mrs Holmes. Declan and Jenny."

The photo was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from Eamonn's fans. "Gorgeous couple. Congrats to the whole family," one wrote. "I hope you all had a wonderful day," another added.

Eamonn Holmes shared a photo from his son's wedding day on Instagram

Eamonn revealed on Wednesday that he was delighted to be celebrating his eldest son Declan's wedding day – and couldn't wait to get both sides of the family together to celebrate. "It's a special day. My first born son ‪@decholmes gets married today to ‪@JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of Love and happiness all around us. ‪#IrishWedding," he wrote. He and Ruth are thought to have travelled to Ireland for the big day on Monday.

Eamonn proudly announced that Declan was engaged back in October 2017. He took to Twitter to share a photo of Declan – the oldest of his three children from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabriella – with his brand new fiancée Dr. Jenny Gouk. Alongside the photo, which shows the couple posing together as Jenny shows off her diamond engagement ring, 57-year-old Eamonn wrote: "I am proud to announce the engagement today of Number 1 son @decholmes & his now fiancée Dr @JennyGouk. Much happiness in both our families."

Declan is Eamonn's eldest child

While Eamonn had much reason to celebrate, the TV presenter is still recovering after suffering from shingles. Sharing a photo of his swollen and scarred face at the weekend, Eamonn explained: "I know I look as though I've been in a scrap but honestly I haven't. It's worse than that - it's Shingles," he wrote, alongside two upset emoji faces.

