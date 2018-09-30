Exclusive! GBBO star Candice Brown and Liam Macaulay get married in star-studded ceremony What a beautiful couple!

The first photographs of Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown's wedding are revealed in the new issue of HELLO! as the bride tells how every ingredient imaginable went in to making it the most special day including a wedding cake extravaganza created by her friends from the TV series. Candice chose a strapless duchess satin gown by Monique Lhuillier from Browns Brides for the ceremony on 22 September at Château de Varennes in Burgundy. "There was no way I was going conservative on my wedding day," Candice exclusively tells HELLO! of how she teamed the dress with a tartan Vivienne Westwood bag, her trademark scarlet lipstick and bright red jewelled shoes by Alexander McQueen.

Candice and Liam tied the knot in Burgundy

"Candice completely took my breath away," says the groom, Scottish-born Liam Macaulay, a tree surgeon, who wore a bespoke Siobhan Mackenzie kilt in his family’s tartan. Candice arranged for the groomsmen – including her Dancing on Ice professional skater partner Matt Evers – to wear kilts too and the couple’s pets, Dennis the pug and pomeranian Sybil, were special guests. "They are such a big part of our lives, there was no way they were not going to be there for the wedding," says Candice.

Candice and her GBB co-stars

The centrepiece was the couple’s wedding cake – or rather, 12 wedding cakes, all made with love by the Bake Off class of 2016, who are now among Candice’s closest friends. "There will never be another wedding-cake table like that – there was enough to feed about 300 people," Candice tells HELLO! But she reveals that her greatest secret recipe is the one to her happy life with Liam. "We have always said we work better together than we do apart. Being able to say we are now husband and wife is such a lovely thing."

Candice and Liam's special day

