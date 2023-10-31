Time star Jodie Whittaker's very private family life at London home

Jodie Whittaker has become one of Britain's most beloved television stars thanks to her roles on Doctor Who, Trust Me and more. But this month, she's gracing our screens in the gritty BBC crime drama, Time, as a prison inmate named Orla.

Jodie is just one of the stars making up a brilliant cast. Also appearing in Time are, This Is Us actress Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrence and Siobhan Finneran.

WATCH: The official trailer for Time on BBC

The Broadchurch star's career affords her glitzy nights out at red carpet premieres and glamorous events, but away from her busy work schedule, she lives a quiet life at home in London with her fellow actor husband, Christian Contreras and their two children. Here's more about their very private family life…

© Sally Mais Jodie Whittaker as Orla in Time

Jodie Whittaker and her husband, Christian

Jodie and Christian have been married for 15 years but met almost 20 years ago when they were studying at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. The couple have flourished in their respective careers and are no doubt each other's biggest supporters. Christian has acting credits in Zero Dark Thirty, Fury and more. Read more about Christian here.

Jodie and Christian are parents to two children

In 2015, seven years after saying "I do", Jodie and Christian welcomed their first child together, a daughter, although they've never revealed her name.

MORE: Meet the cast of Time series two including Jodie Whitaker, Tamara Lawrence and more

MORE: Banged Up cast: Who stars in the Channel 4 show

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Jodie Whittaker with Christian in 2009, a year after they tied the knot

It's clear the family have decided to remain dedicated to keeping their personal life away from the spotlight, and fans were equal parts shocked and overjoyed when the Doctor Who star made an appearance at the 2022 Brit Awards debuting a baby bump. The actress welcomed her second child later that year, but the gender and name have been kept private from public knowledge.

© Colorsport/Shutterstock Actress Jodie Whittaker in the Royal box with husband, American actor, Christian Contreras at Wimbledon, 2019

What has Jodie Whittaker said about her family?

Jodie has revealed the reasons why she prefers to keep her family life away from the limelight. She previously told the Mirror: "He's from Tucson and I'm from Huddersfield. But I don't divulge stuff about him, because I don't think he'd appreciate it when he's not here to speak for himself. We do get comments like, 'Where the hell did you two meet?' We're like an international couple."

© Getty Jodie and her husband, Christian

But, Jodie has opened up about some finer details on their 2008 wedding which took place in the States. "We had a big wedding in Arizona - very attention-seeking, big dress, big guest-list kind of wedding. It was obviously in my top five days…" she told the Independent in 2011.

"I felt really young when I got married at just 26, especially living and working somewhere as fast-paced as London - where you can't even plan for the next week, let alone commit to something for the rest of your life. But I'm a good wife, though I think I'm a bit rubbish at home comforts."