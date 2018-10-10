Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson remarries five months after royal wedding The former Suits actress and the producer split in 2013

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his new wife Tracey Kurland. The couple tied the knot on Saturday after a whirlwind engagement. According to DailyMailTV, the wedding took place at a private house in the exclusive suburb of Hidden Hills in California. The bride's parents, Stanford and Sheila, live in the area, but it's not known if the evening ceremony was at their home.

Photos posted on social media show nutritionist Tracey wearing a beautiful, ivory strapless dress that featured a full skirt. She had her hair styled in loose waves, while Trevor looked dapper in a blue suit and pink shirt.

Trevor and Meghan divorced in 2013

The director popped the question in June, just weeks after Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in May. Trevor announced the news on his private Instagram account, writing: "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" The sweet message was posted alongside a smiling snap of the pair, with Tracey showing off her new diamond ring.

Trevor and Tracey reportedly started dating in November 2017 after meeting through mutual friends. The director, 41, was previously married to Meghan from 2011 to 2013. They dated for seven years before tying the knot at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The couple enjoyed a four-day celebration before exchanging vows in a quick, 15-minute ceremony in front of 102 guests.

At the time, Meghan and Trevor cited "irreconcilable differences". Reports claimed that the Duchess' acting role in Suits was a catalyst for their break-up. The TV star was required to spend long periods of time in Toronto, where Suits is filmed, while Trevor lived in LA. Meghan was still a newlywed when she landed her job on the legal drama, causing a long-distance battle at the start of their married life.

