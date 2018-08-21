Meghan Markle is following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and other Princesses by doing this Fancy catching a glimpse of the wedding dress?

Royal fans are in for a special treat this year! HELLO! understands that special plans are being put in place for Meghan Markle's iconic wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle. This is not the first royal wedding gown to go on exhibition as the Duchess of Cambridge's Alexander McQueen wedding dress took centre stage in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace during the annual Summer Opening in 2011, months after Kate tied the knot to Prince William. In 2007, to mark the 60th anniversary of marriage of the Queen and Prince Philip, the monarch's gown was displayed in London. Princess Diana's gown has also been flown around the world during the exhibition entitled, Diana: A Celebration. For two months a year the late royal's wedding dress was stored at Althorp - her family's estate in Northamptonshire.

Meghan Markle's wedding gown is set to go on display

Meghan, 37, picked Givenchy fashion designer Clare Waight Keller to create her stunning silk wedding gown, which featured an open bateau neckline and a sculpted waistline. The designer aimed for a "modern, fresh" design and she wanted Meghan to "feel absolutely incredible in the dress and also I wanted her to feel like it was absolutely right for the occasion." Shortly after the May nuptials, Clare told HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash: "She is just exactly what you see on TV. She is just so genuine and warm and radiant. She is just glowing. And she’s a strong woman. She knows what she wants and really it was an absolute joy working with her."

The Queen and Kate's wedding dresses have been on display

Meanwhile, it's not only the British royals who allow royal watchers to catch a first-hand glimpse of their gowns. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' wedding dress went on display at the exhibition in the Royal Palace which gives an overview of the past 50 years of Netherlands. Last year, in honour of the 40th wedding anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, an exhibition was organised in which several royal wedding dresses went on display. Swedish royal fans were given the chance to view wedding gowns belonging to Queen Silvia, Princess Lilian, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine and Princess Sofia at the Royal Palace.

Royal fans have also been given the chance to see Queen Maxima's gown

