Dressed-down Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance at Battersea art fair before Prince George's school run The Duchess of Cambridge's son attends Thomas's Battersea

The Duchess of Cambridge almost went unnoticed as she visited an art fair in Battersea Park last week. Kate, whose son Prince George goes to school in the area, was spotted at The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair on Friday afternoon. She enjoyed a spot of shopping and browsing just after 2pm, most likely before collecting her son George who was a five-minute drive away.

"Kate was very casual, wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt. She had on a pair of white trainers," a source told HELLO! "She was very, very pretty. She appeared to be on her own with no obvious security in sight. She was walking along the aisle with someone who looked as if he was explaining something to her, perhaps a dealer or a member of the exhibition staff."

Kate pictured with George and Charlotte earlier this summer

Kate, an arts lover who studied history of art at university, was visiting the fair which was open from 2 to 7 October at Battersea Park. It would have been particularly convenient for the Duchess, as her son George's school, Thomas's Battersea, is located a stone's throw away from the park.

The mother-of-three had officially returned to work the day before, carrying out her first engagement in Paddington, London since her maternity leave came to end. Kate visited the Forest School where she bonded with a group of children and learnt how inner-city kids have access to nature and gardens to improve their mental health.

It's no wonder that the Duchess made the most of her free time to visit the art fair last week. Kate is passionate about the arts and later on Wednesday she will visit the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in her role as patron. Kate will open the museum's new Photography Centre and meet staff involved in its launch. Last year, Prince William's wife opened the V & A's new entrance, courtyard and gallery on Exhibition Road.

