Portia Freeman shares her wedding joy with HELLO! The couple said 'I do' over the summer

She has graced the catwalk for top fashion houses such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen, but it was gliding down an aisle of wild flowers on her wedding day that model Portia Freeman will remember most. Sharing memories from her marriage to The Kooks' bassist Pete Denton in a recent issue of HELLO! magazine, she says, "It felt as if we were the only two people in the world, cocooned in a bubble of love."

She tells how the wedding, at the Pig on the Beach at Studland, Dorset in August, might never have happened but for their mutual friend Sadie Frost, who set them up on a blind date in 2008 and it was love at first sight. Close friend Daisy Lowe was among her six bridesmaids who she called "my army because they worked so perfectly together".

The wedding photographs were taken by Andrew Leo

Her bridal look was inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's elegance on her wedding day. "Her effortless beauty was breath-taking," says Portia. "I asked my make-up artist from Tom Ford to give me that effect, too. I'm a huge Meghan fan. I love her and Harry."

Sharing some of her favourite photographs taken by Andrew Leo, she spoke of the highlights of her big day. "One of the most magical parts of my wedding was my bespoke dress. When I was searching for 'the one', I prepared to try on dozens of dresses. But it was the first one – by Liz Martinez – that I fell in love with. With long sleeves and a long train and in sheer ivory silk lace embroidered with blossoms, it was the romantic vision I'd always wanted. As a little girl, I'd fantasise about a dress like this."

Close friend Daisy Lowe was among her six bridesmaids

Wedding photographs by Andrew Leo leoweddings.com