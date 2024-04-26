Salma Hayek barely contains herself in plunging wedding lingerie

Salma Hayek marked her 15th wedding anniversary on April 25 with a trio of gorgeous throwback photos from her extravagant Italian ceremony.

The 57-year-old actress paid a sweet tribute to her "soulmate", François-Henri Pinault, 61, alongside three photos from her big day, one of which gave a glimpse at her bridal lingerie.

In the first image shared on Instagram, Salma is wearing a plunging, white satin bustier that accentuates her cleavage,

She appears in the middle of glam and looks beautiful with rosy pink cheeks, glossy lips, and a soft smokey eye look.

A second photo is a black and white snap of her two gowns.

One is the $488,000 Balenciaga ball gown she wore for the ceremony, boasting a V-neckline with an embellished bodice and a full skirt.

The second dress is the one she wore to her reception and boasted a strapless corset design with a full, tiered skirt.

The final photo was taken during the couple's vows and shows François-Henri sliding Salma's wedding ring onto her finger.

Captioning the images, she sweetly penned: "There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted For all of you who haven’t, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life."

© Getty Images Salma and François-Henri have been married 15 years

Salma met her husband in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by his father.

François-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

Speaking about her and François-Henri's first interaction in a 2019 interview, Salma gushed: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story." However, she then explained that it was one which she wanted to stay just between the couple.

© Getty Salma and François-Henri had two weddings

"I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.

The couple became engaged in 2007 and married at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009.

However, her courthouse wedding came as a complete surprise as despite being engaged to François-Henri, she had a "phobia" of marriage.

© Getty Images Salma and her husband renewed their vows in Bora Bora in 2018

"I didn’t even know I was getting married that day," she told Glamour in 2023. "It was like an intervention. I don't think I ever told this story.

"They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

She added: "A little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting, and [François-Henri's] like, 'Can we have a party now?'"

© Getty Salma had a 'phobia' of marriage before her courthouse wedding

Two months later, they enjoyed a larger ceremony in Venice and it was a two-day affair starting with a masquerade ball rehearsal dinner.

They married the following day in the La Fenice Opera House in front of guests including Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Lily Cole, Ashley Judd, Woody Harrelson, Anna Wintour, and more.

