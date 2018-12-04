Exclusive! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stunning wedding pictures: first look The couple tied the knot in a lavish Indian wedding ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were surrounded by loved ones when tied the knot at a stunning Indian wedding ceremony on Sunday, which will feature exclusively in next week's HELLO! magazine. The newlyweds, who married following a seven-month relationship, enjoyed a weekend of lavish festivities at the five-star Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The stunning nuptials centered on the respect and celebration of each other's backgrounds, faith and culture. The wedding itself was split into two - a Christian ceremony which was held on Saturday before the pair solemnised their union with a Hindu ceremony the following day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have released their official wedding photos © Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

Speaking shortly after the two ceremonies, the bride touched upon the sentimental meaning behind the celebrations. "I love that our wedding is a religious mash up," the bride exclusively told HELLO!. "We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us." She added: "It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way." When asked about which element of the Indian ceremony surprised him the most, Nick replied: "Just how thoughtful it is… finding the meaning behind every detail really just made me fall in love with the culture even more."

During the first part, the Bollywood beauty looked incredible in an exquisite custom Ralph Lauren gown, which featured floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. The hand-beaded and hand-embroidered gown also included mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals - which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of over two million mother of pearl sequins. The look was topped off by a 75 feet long tulle veil. Her groom wore a custom Ralph Lauren label six-button double breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace up dress shoes. Inside of the purple lapel of the tuxedo, he added a small piece of lace from the bride's dress embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" which translates to "My Life".

Adding a special touch, the wedding dress boasted eight words in hand-stitched embroidery, specially chosen by the bride. The words and phrases included, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), Family, Hope, Compasssion and Love. In addition, Priyanka had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her dress. "For the western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers," shared Priyanka. "But ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us (they're so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons) and I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years - one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece - I was blown. Then when we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day... and I said yes to the dress."

The couple held two ceremonies over the weekend in India © Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018/ Jose Villa/Getty Images

For the Hindu ceremony, Priyanka looked every inch the beautiful bride in a traditional Indian outfit by noted designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. She stunned in a deep red lehenga (a two-piece outfit consisting of this skirt and a coordinating top). The striking garment featured heavy detailing of intricate embroidery and fine jewels as well as sequin work. "For the Indian wedding, I wore Sabyasachi," revealed the Bollywood star. "I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and western inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am!"

The stunning bridal garment was teamed with traditional gold jewellery and a flower garland. The elaborate necklace by Chopard came from the "Haute Joaillerie Collection" and featured 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. These were teamed with pear-shaped diamond and a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece. Meanwhile, Priyanka's new husband also looked handsome in an Indian ensemble.

The majesty of red and gold glamour filled the air and infused the decor. The Umaid Bhawan palace was ablaze, lit up in golden light. The star-studded nuptials were attended by the couple's nearest and dearest, including Nick's brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas and some of their respective partners, Kevin's beautiful wife Danielle and Joe's fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The groom's parents Paul and Denise joined Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra.

The couple got engaged in July after a whirlwind two months of dating. They first sparked dating rumours at the end of May when they were pictured out and about on a series of dates in Los Angeles. In June, the Indian star -who is a close friend of Meghan Markle - then introduced the American singer to her mum during a visit to her native India. Opening up about their "whirlwind romance", Nick defended their decision to marry so soon. "Both of our parents actually got married pretty quickly after meeting each other," he said. "Mine were three months and her parents 10 days. People always say 'you know when you know' - but really, 'you know when you know.'"

The celebrations first kicked off in October, when Priyanka enjoyed a bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City before the bride and her girls squad flew to Amsterdam for her bachelorette party. Other pre-wedding festivities included a Mehndi party, Priyanka's sangeet, which is a celebration of dance and singing, while the Mehndi saw the bride apply henna on her arms and feet.

To read the full exclusive interview with the bride and groom and view their stunning wedding album, make sure you don't miss out on next week's HELLO! magazine issue, out 10 December.