Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding details and photos - pre-ceremony, rings, dress What a gorgeous day

HELLO! confirmed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a lavish Jodphur ceremony on Saturday, which will be covered exclusively by HELLO! in the issue out Monday 10 December. Here are all the details about the three-day celebrations.

The pre-wedding party

Priyanka dazzled in a traditional Indian rainbow gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Nick also took the traditional approach by wearing a kurta by the same designer. The lovebirds looked happy and relaxed at their mehendi ceremony, which is a Hindu wedding ritual that takes place one or two days before the wedding. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures and so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi." She added: "Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Read: Look back at Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly's wedding to Vernon Kay

Priyanka enjoyed getting henna on her hands and arms, her friends wore saris and she joined in with the traditional dancing. She and Nick also took a casual approach by wearing sunglasses to the outdoors ceremony. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner - who is engaged to Nick's older brother Joe - also joined in the fun while wearing a beautiful black lehenga.

READ: I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack's famous uncle Simon Shelton Barnes tragically died earlier this year

The wedding day

The wedding took place at the luxury five-star Umaid Bhawan Palace the following day, with a Western Christian ceremony which was officiated by the groom's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. The pair tied the knot amid much speculation following a seven-month relationship. The star-studded nuptials were attended by the couple's nearest and dearest, including Nick's brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas. The groom's parents Paul and Denise joined Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra

The rings

HELLO! can confirm that Priyanka and Nick's gorgeous wedding rings are by Chopard. Priyanka's band is taken from the "Haute Joaillerie Collection" featuring 3.90-carats of ashoka-cut diamonds that are set in platinum, and Nick's band is made from ethical yellow gold. Priyanka also opted for Chopard earrings, while Nick wore the L.U.C Lunar Big Date watch from their collection.

The dress

The bride wore a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered gown featuring floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. The embroidery—which included mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals—took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins. The look was topped off by a 75 feet long tulle veil.

The groom wore a custom Purple Label six-button double breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace up dress shoes. Inside of the lapel of the tuxedo, he added a small piece of lace from the bride’s dress embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” which translates to "My Life".