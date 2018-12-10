Amanda Holden pays touching tribute to husband Chris Hughes on 10-year wedding anniversary Congratulations to the lovebirds!

Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes have toasted their ten-year wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone occasion, the Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a picture from the lavish celebrations, which was held at Soho Farmhouse over the weekend. "#10 years ago today this man made me the happiest girl in the world by marrying me. This weekend we celebrated #10 years married with our closest friends. We've been together for 15 years."

Amanda Holden paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband Chris Hughes

She added: "Life has thrown us some challenges but we have loved and laughed each other through them! Here's to the next chapter #unbreakable. Love you darling." Amanda, 47, married Chris on 10 December 2008, after a five-year relationship. The pair met in Los Angeles in 2003, and have since welcomed two daughters together - Alexa, 11, and five-year-old Hollie. Their son Theo was sadly stillborn in 2011. Last month, the couple jetted away for a second honeymoon in the Maldives. "And #breathe #theplacetobeMaldives #secondhoneymoon #love," Amanda wrote on Instagram.

The mum-of-two has previously opened up about the possibility of renewing her vows with Chris, telling The Sun in 2017: "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife." She added: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn't prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow. As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

