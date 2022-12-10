Amanda Holden models low-cut bridal gown for 'fake' white wedding with Chris – photos The Britain's Got Talent host ensured her day was picture-perfect

After 14 years of marriage, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes are still very loved up.

The couple had a picture-perfect winter wedding on 10 December 2008, but Amanda - who was previously married to Les Dennis - later admitted that she had a little help creating the "fake" snow! While the weather may not have been cool enough for a dusting of flakes, we imagine her strappy embellished wedding dress was still a bold choice for her December nuptials.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden recreates throwback photo with husband and children

On the couple's anniversary, look back at all the details from Amanda and Chris' big day, including their rarely-pictured second celebration…

When did Amanda Holden get married?

Heart Radio star Amanda met record producer Chris – who happened to be the son of Les' agent Mike Hughes – in Los Angeles in 2003. Amanda revealed she felt "something primitive" when she first saw Chris, and The Sun reported she knew she "had to be with him".

The pair wed on 10 December 2008, after a five-year relationship, and they have since welcomed two daughters together – Alexa and Hollie. Their son Theo was sadly stillborn in 2011.

STUNNING PHOTOS: 12 of Amanda Holden's most unforgettable bridal inspired looks

Where was Amanda Holden’s wedding?

The Britain’s Got Talent judge married at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House, an exclusive member’s club and hotel, where a number of other celebrities have also got married. They include Eddie Redmayne and James Corden. Part of the Soho House group, Babington House offers brides and grooms exclusive use of the entire 18-acre estate, including the 33 guest rooms, bar, restaurant and orangery.

Where did Amanda get her wedding dress from?

Amanda recycled her Elie Saab gown for the 2018 royal wedding

Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. The beautiful bride tied her hair back into a bun and wore a complementing veil. She recycled her wedding dress to watch Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

Amanda's dress for her tenth wedding anniversary celebration

Amanda later rocked a very different gown for their tenth wedding anniversary when they hosted another celebration with friends and family. The star posed in a stunning, custom-made ivory silk dress by Caroline Castigliano, complete with a figure-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline.

FIND OUT: Amanda Holden's unexpected wedding joke with second husband Chris

What celebrity guests were at Amanda’s wedding?

A number of Amanda and Chris’ famous friends joined their wedding celebrations including her former Britain’s Got Talent colleague Piers Morgan, Mick Hucknall, Angela Griffin, Slade frontman Noddy Holder and EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace.

The couple share two daughters

Former The Bill actress Jane Wall was one of Amanda’s bridesmaids, while former Formula One driver David Coulthard was Chris’ best man. The couple's eldest daughter Alexa was also a flower girl.

What has Amanda Holden said about her wedding?

For her 12th wedding anniversary, she previously described Chris as a "hilarious, gorgeous, clever man", adding he is "our foundation" in their family.

Amanda enjoyed her wedding day so much, she has already spoken about renewing her vows with Chris to do it all again. "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017.

She added: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow. As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

NOW SEE: Why royals missed family weddings: Queen Camilla's work, Prince Philip's forbidden sisters & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.