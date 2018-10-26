Video shows Prince Harry and Prince Charles doing this exact same thing at both their weddings Like father, like son!

Prince Harry has proved he takes after his father, Prince Charles! In a video, posted on a royal fan Instagram's account called Love Princess Diana [click here], the Duke of Sussex can be seen imitating the same gesture as his dad during his wedding to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on 19 May. The nervous movements were first done by Charles at his royal wedding with Princess Diana back in 1981. Both father-and-son could be seen stroking their cheeks whilst doing their vows, with both special days being watched by millions of fans across the globe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018

Harry, 34, married the former Suits actress in May 2018 in what was dubbed the "wedding of the year". Royal watchers will remember a slightly nervous Harry arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor with his brother Prince William, both looking resplendent in military uniform. Harry's nerves dissipated as soon as he saw his beautiful bride Meghan arrive at the church, with her adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Meghan, 37, stunned in a Givenchy gown, and looked completely composed as she walked down the first part of the aisle alone, later joined by her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Prince Charles' wedding to Princess Diana took place 1981

Although Charles' marriage to Diana sadly ended in divorce in 1996, their royal wedding was like something out of a fairy tale. Diana was just 20 at the time, and the first British citizen to marry an heir to the British throne in 300 years. The pair tied the knot at St. Paul's Cathedral with heads of state all over the world in attendance, and the Princess wore a silk taffeta gown with a stunning 25-foot train.

