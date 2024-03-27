Meghan Markle's inconsistencies with secret Prince Harry first date explained

The story goes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's whirlwind romance started with a brief one-hour date in Soho House in London in 2016. But have you spotted the confusion over their love story and subsequent wedding?

In his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex shared intimate details about their low-key meeting while Meghan was visiting the UK to watch Wimbledon in between her busy work schedule filming Suits in Canada. Describing the "heart-attack beautiful" actress, he discussed his first impressions of Meghan after he turned up at 76 Dean Street late.

© Netflix The couple had their first two dates at Soho House

"Red-cheeked, puffing, sweaty, half an hour late, I ran into the restaurant, into the quiet room, and found her sitting at a small area on a low velvet sofa in front of a low coffee table," he recalled.

"She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic.

"I'd seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart-attack beautiful."

The fond description of his future bride was in stark contrast to how Meghan recalled their first date. The former actress revealed the secret nod to their initial meeting at the royal wedding in 2018.

Looking at the display of her Givenchy bateau-neck wedding dress, she confessed: "Somewhere in here, there's a piece of - did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It's my something blue. It's fabric from the dress I wore on our first date."

Designer Clare Waight Keller corroborated the story about Meghan's 'something blue', telling Vanity Fair: "We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check."

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex had part of her blue first date dress stitched into her wedding dress

So was Meghan wearing casual jeans and a jumper or a pretty blue gingham check dress? It's possible that they were both correct, since Meghan only spent one hour at Soho House for their official first date, before heading to dinner with a friend. She reportedly became "so forward and American" and called the royal that evening to ask him to dinner the following night so they could spend more time together.

At the time, the roles were reversed and it was Meghan who pitched up late to the meeting. Teasing his wife about being "quite flustered," she replied: "I hate being late. Well, I had come back from Wimbledon and, you know, when you get all dolled up I wanted to go home and take a shower and then run over looking more like myself."

A photo shared as part of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, showed the pair cuddling up for a selfie with Meghan wearing a sleeveless outfit. So it's possible this was the first date dress (which was technically their second date) she was referring to following their wedding.

© Anwar Hussein Harry and Meghan got engaged in 2017

Prince Harry proposed in the garden of their former home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, in 2017. He laid out a picnic blanket and electric candles alongside Meghan's dog Gus before presenting her with a custom trilogy diamond engagement ring.

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 18 May 2018 with Meghan donning two gorgeous wedding dresses – a modern Givenchy gown for the ceremony followed by a Stella McCartney halterneck dress for the evening reception at Frogmore House.

© Netflix The couple shared intimate wedding photos in their Netflix docuseries

Meanwhile, Harry opted for his black military uniform during the day, swapping it for a tux and a bow tie for the private celebrations, which saw them dance to 'Land Of 1,000 Dances' by Wilson Pickett and watch fireworks.

