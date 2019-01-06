Are Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper engaged? The model has sparked engagement rumours

Golden Globes nominee Bradley Cooper and his long-term girlfriend Irina Shayk like to keep their relationship private, so fans will be waiting to see if a) they walk the red carpet at the prestigious awards ceremony together and b) if Irina is wearing a ring on *that* finger.

Although the couple skipped the Golden Globes in 2018, there’ll be no missing out on Sunday evening, as Bradley has been nominated for two awards – best actor in a drama motion picture and best director of a motion picture – both of which are for A Star is Born.

Irina Shayk sparked engagement rumours with this Instagram photo

It was during their New Year’s holiday in 2018 that Bradley and Irina first sparked engagement rumours, when the model shared an Instagram photo showing what could be a gold engagement or wedding ring on her left hand. The snap shows Irina holding a hermit crab in both hands while standing on the beach. While some fans commented simply adding ring emojis, others sent congratulatory messages to the couple. "I see a ring on *that* finger," one wrote, while another commented: "She's telling us she's married, congrats!"

The celebrity couple have managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye since they began dating in 2015. Indeed, they skipped the 75th Golden Globes Awards in favour of a romantic holiday together in January 2018. While Irina has not disclosed much about where they went or who they were with, she did share an idyllic shot of a palm-tree lined beach, showing fans where she was celebrating her birthday.

Bradley and Irina have been dating since 2015

The couple are no doubt also enjoying some quality time with their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, who was born in April 2017. Both Irina and Bradley have stayed tight-lipped about their baby girl, but the brunette beauty was previously outspoken about her desire to start a family in an interview with HOLA!.

"I think family is our reason for being," she said in the October 2016 interview as she modelled Pronovias wedding gowns. "I was lucky to be born into a very close-knit family. My parents got married over 20 years ago and they're true role models." Irina added: "I would definitely like to start a family because it’s the most important thing in the world and what you should take care of, along with your friends and the people you love."

