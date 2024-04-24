Tori Spelling 'wasn't in love' with Dean McDermott as she reveals the only man who broke her heart

Tori Spelling has revealed that her heart has only been broken once – and it wasn't by her estranged husband Dean McDermott.

The 50-year-old confessed on the latest episode of her misSpelling podcast that she is unsure if she even loved Dean during their 18 years together.

Speaking to her guest Shannen Doherty, Tori revealed that she hasn't felt heartbreak since "the first love of my life" Brian Austin Green.

Recalling a conversation she had with Brian following her split from Dean, she told him: "No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you.

"And there was like pause, pause. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years.'"

Tori and Brian dated while appearing on Beverly Hills, 90210 together and still share a close bond.

"You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything. We're brother and sister and best friend so close. We can have that connection," she told Shannen.

"Recently we were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life. He's been so great and such a champion."

She added: "At times he gives me such inspiring words of you can do it professionally and personally."

While Tori sees Brian as her "first love", she revealed in 2020 that he didn't think of their relationship the same way she did.

"Brian Austin Green, I mean David and Donna, we were on camera together and we are off camera, something," she said on the Women on Top podcast, referencing their characters on the series.

"[Brian] and I have different perspectives of what that was. There's the young girl version and the young boy version, so two different versions."

She added: "It's so funny, because to me, I was like, 'Remember that summer we were together? You said 'I love you' and I said 'I love you.' And he remembers none of that. He was like, 'No, we hooked up. We were friends.' And I was like, 'Cool, OK.' Even now I'm like, 'OK, cool.'"

Following Tori and Brian's failed relationship, she went on to marry Dean, while Brian married Megan Fox in 2010 before their divorce in 2021.

In June 2023, Dean announced that he and Tori were going their separate ways after 18 years together.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, he penned: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

He added: "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

The former couple share five children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven.

