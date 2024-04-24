Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy have found an unusual way to sleep together when they are forced to spend time apart.

The Blue Bloods actor, 54, has been married to The Masked Singer star, 51, since 2014, but their busy schedules mean they have no choice but to embark on a long-distance relationship for "most of the year".

However, the couple has found a novel way to make sure they still feel connected.

Donnie and Jenny wed in 2014

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Donnie revealed that he and Jenny often fall asleep together over FaceTime.

"We now have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we're apart," he said. "So whoever's going to sleep first just calls the other one."

He added: "We love to do it. It's like, why not? Right?

"We're going to miss each other, why wake up saying, 'Oh my God, I missed you. I woke up at three in the morning.'

"I tell her if you wake up at three in the morning and can't sleep, just tap me on the shoulder through the phone and I'll wake up and hang out with you for a while."

© Getty Images Donnie and Jenny fall asleep together over FaceTime

The couple – who met in March 2013 – will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on August 31 after tying the knot at the historic Hotel Baker in St Charles, Illinois in 2014.

They will likely renew their vows as they have done so each year for their anniversary.

Donnie previously addressed why they choose to renew their vows each year, writing on Instagram: "Some people ask 'why do you renew your vows every year?' Those tend to be the same people that also ask 'how do you keep your marriage so new?' #happyanniversary @jennymccarthy aka Mrs Wahlberg.

WATCH: Inside Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's vow renewal

"I'm so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for 'taking care of my heart' — as promised. I love you. On to forever."

On their ninth anniversary in 2023, Jenny paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, sharing a slew of photographs from their relationship over the years, including snippets from their wedding day.

She sweetly penned: "As I reflect on our journey, I feel honored, grateful and blessed that I get to live inside the greatest love story ever lived. I'm grateful for your kindness that touches every soul you meet, and the love that has become the very heartbeat of my existence.

© Instagram Jenny and Donnie renew their wedding vows each year

"As each passing year passes, I fall in love with you all over again. With you, every moment is a treasure, every memory is a masterpiece, and every day is a celebration of the beautiful love we share."

Jenny added: "Here's to us, my love – to the past we've cherished, the present we hold, and the future that awaits us. Thank you for being my partner, my confidant, and my forever love. Happy Anniversary."

© Getty Images The couple met on Watch What Happens Live in March 2013

Donnie matched the sentiment with a heartfelt tribute of his own, he wrote: "Happy Anniversary, Jenny! So hard to believe it's been 9 years already – the ride is so sweet!

"I love you more than I could ever describe. Thank you for taking care of my heart. I promise to keep taking care of yours. We're on to forever baby! Happy Anniversary!"

