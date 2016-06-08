Mariah Carey reveals when she plans to tie the knot with James Packer

Mariah Carey could be making a trip down the aisle sooner than we expected! The 46-year-old diva spilled the beans on the date for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé James Packer. When asked if she plans on getting married sometime this year, the Fantasy singer told CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Mariah plans on marrying James sometime this year Photo: Getty Images

She continued: "I mean, it's a lot on my plate." On top of planning for the wedding, the diva is busy in Las Vegas with her residency at Caesar's Palace and working on her new E! docu-series, Mariah's World. In the midst of all the success, Mariah has already shared that she has her wedding dress picked out and has also revealed whether she'll sing at her ceremony.

Mariah and the Australian businessman got engaged in January, in the singer's hometown of NYC, after dating for a little under a year. James, 48, dropped down on one knee and proposed with a massive 35-carat diamond ring. Although Mariah and James have known each other since meeting at a film premiere in Aspen in 2014, Mariah says it wasn't love at first sight.

#surprise visit  A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 16, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

"I wasn't like on the prowl," she said. "You meet people and you're like, 'Oh this guy is really fun.' So it was nice."

When it comes to Mariah's personality, it's no surprise that she is a diva. However, when asked who will wear the trousers in their marriage, she explained that there is room for both. "Of course, he'll wear his trousers and I'll wear whatever ensemble I'm going to wear," she quipped.

Mariah is mom to 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Photo: Instagram/@mariahcarey

Mariah was previously married to America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon from 2008-2015. The two share 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Mariah also opened up about her kids' "tough" characters. "They have strong personalities [and] they are pretty amazing," she told ET. "They make me laugh. They frustrate me sometimes. But they are great."