John Torode speaks about engagement to Lisa Faulkner for first time It was a Christmas Day proposal

Celebrity chef John Torode has shared his joy following his engagement to long-term girlfriend Lisa Faulkner. During an appearance on This Morning where he whipped up a delicious Sunday roast, presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford congratulated John on his recent news. As a picture of their engagement announcement flashed up on screen, John, 53, said: "I'm very, very happy, she's a good looking girl. She's really lovely to me. She's smiling there, we had a great time and she said yes!" He added: "I'm a lucky boy."

John popped the question on Christmas Day last year, but the couple waited a few weeks before sharing the news with their fans. Former EastEnders star Lisa, 46, showed off her gorgeous ring on Instagram and wrote: "My gorgeous John completely surprised me on Christmas Day and asked me to marry him! After waiting to tell our family when we got home, we then had a few days just grinning at each other!! I'm so very happy to share our lovely news with you."

Lisa concluded the message with: "Happy 2019 it's going to be quite a year and I'm going to embrace every minute of it. All you need is love. Love is all you need." MasterChef judge John also posted a photo of his wife-to-be relaxing by a pool on holiday. "And she said YES!! Bloody love my Lisa... Have put a ring on it," he wrote.

Lisa shows us how to cook the perfect asparagus tart:

John and Lisa have been together since 2015. They live together with the soap star's 13-year-old daughter Billie. In a previous interview with HELLO!, Lisa opened up about her relationship with John, admitting that her daughter was her top priority. Billie regularly sees her dad Chris Coghill, who lives around the corner and from whom Lisa separated in 2011. "She is our No. 1 priority," said Lisa, adding of her fiancé John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

