Ant McPartlin breaks silence on girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett in first in-depth interview The couple have been dating for around a year

Ant McPartlin has broken his silence on his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, crediting his former PA for being his "rock". Speaking publicly for the first time about his relationship, Ant told The Sun on Sunday: "Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy." He added: "She is the most wonderful true woman. And the way we are and when people see us together they'll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other."

Ant, 43, starting dating his PA shortly after announcing his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in January 2018. The couple had worked with each other for years but "something changed" and they became more than just friends, Ant said. Anne-Marie is a mother-of-two, who also split from her husband just months before Ant and Lisa broke up.

Ant McPartlin returned to work on Friday

"We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were and we were like, 'This felt so good, why deny it,'" said Ant. He continued: "I don't know, it's magic isn't it? If I knew, I'd bottle it. It's great – we're in a great place, really happy."

MORE: Ashley Roberts reveals when she started dating Giovanni Pernice

Ant apologises for drink-driving:

Loading the player...

Ant made a return to work this week after taking almost a year off to focus on his recovery. He was charged with drink-driving last spring after being involved in a road collision in Richmond. But on Friday, the TV star made a comeback, co-presenting the new series of Britain's Got Talent with his best friend Declan Donnelly.

MORE: Dressed-down Meghan Markle spotted having lunch with new team member

Ant took to the stage during the first round of auditions, and addressing the judges and audience, said: "Hello everyone. Oh god, I'm really, really emotional now. I've missed you all. As for you (pointing at Dec) I've missed you. Thank you very much, what a warm welcome. What a great show to come back to, I'm thrilled, I'm over the moon. Shall we move on before I cry?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.