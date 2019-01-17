Gareth Gates 'engaged to girlfriend Faye Brookes' four months after split Congratulations!

Congratulations appear to be in order for Gareth Gates and his long-term girlfriend Faye Brookes. According to The Sun, the couple are engaged, just four months after they briefly split. The report revealed that Gareth, 34, and Faye, 31, are planning to celebrate their engagement at the end of the month with a party at Manchester's luxury five-star Hotel Gotham. HELLO! has contacted Gareth's representative for comment.

Last September, Gareth and Faye, who dated for six years, surprised fans when they announced their break-up. The Coronation Street actress told her followers: "Unfortunately @Gareth_Gates and I are choosing to take some time apart. We remain the very best of friends. We’d like to Thank you for all your support over the years x." Gareth posted a similar statement on his own account.

Gareth and Faye have been dating for more than six years

The couple were inundated by support from friends, including Faye's Corrie co-stars. Bhavna Limbachia, who plays Faye's on-screen girlfriend Rana Habeeb on the ITV soap, replied to the announcement with a series of love heart emojis. Angie Appleton actress Victoria Ekanoye wrote: "Love you."

Faye and Gareth first met in 2012 when they starred in Legally Blonde: The Musical together. At the time, the Unchained Melody singer was married to wife Suzanne but the couple split in 2012. Last year, Faye opened up about their relationship to The Sun, telling the publication that she was hoping to marry Gareth.

The couple met while starring in Legally Blonde: The Musical

"I talk about it all the time but Gareth loves to surprise me. He goes big or goes home," she said. Faye added of Gareth: "I love to laugh, and he makes me laugh so much. Actually, he gave me my laugh back, and now I smile and grin all the time, no matter where I am or who I'm with because I'm naturally content. He's given me that."

