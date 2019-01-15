I'm a Celebrity's James McVey shares photo of exact moment he proposed to Kirstie Brittain The couple revealed their news in HELLO! this week

I'm a Celebrity contestant James McVey has shared the romantic moment he popped the question to his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain. The singer posted a photo of the proposal location on Instagram, showing Kirstie sitting on a bench and looking out to Friars Crag at sunrise with her back to the camera. James was on bended knee and held the ring box in his right hand.

"04/01/19 Friars Crag, Keswick. 08:28. No idea how @kirstiebrittain didn't turn around and ruin this picture before I took it!" he wrote on Instagram. "This was the most nerve-wracking moment of my entire life. Thanks so much for all the lovely messages – we are over the moon to share our news with you."

James popped the question in the Lake District

James, 25, and Kirstie, 23, shared their engagement news in this week's HELLO! magazine. The Vamps singer said he's known for a long time that he wanted to propose, and it was actually Kirstie who suggested they watch the sunrise in Keswick. "We'd talked about marriage but in my mind it wasn't anywhere in the near future. I wanted to finish my degree first," Kirstie, who is studying for a master's degree in environment, politics and society, told HELLO! magazine.

As Kirstie sat on a bench gazing out at Derwentwater in Keswick, James pulled out the ring from his pocket. "It was very misty and atmospheric, and I had asked James to stand behind me to take a picture of the view. He went quiet so I turned around to see what he was doing and he was down on one knee, crying, with the ring, saying: 'You make me a better person, you make me so happy.' At first I said: 'What are you doing?' I thought he was holding a sock because he had the ring box at an odd angle. I kept saying: 'Are you joking?' And he hadn't actually asked me to marry him because he was in tears."

"She said, 'Aren't you going to ask me then?' So I did," said James. "And I said, 'Yes, obviously,'" smiled Kirstie. The couple hope to tie the knot in the New Forest in the autumn of 2020, with James' bandmates and his I'm a Celebrity campmates in attendance.

