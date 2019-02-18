I'm a Celebrity star James McVey celebrates engagement party with Harry Redknapp See photos from the couple’s special celebration

James McVey and Kirstie Brittain celebrated their recent engagement with a special party in London on Saturday, and there was one special person invited to join the occasion – I’m a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp.

The Vamps musician shared photos from the fun celebration, hosted at No 197 Chiswick Fire Station, on Instagram on Sunday, including a sweet snap of himself and Kirstie about to share a kiss. "Never felt so much love before from our friends and family. Last night’s engagement party at @no197chiswickfirestation was perfect," James wrote. "Massive thanks to those who came. We have so much booze now… send help. Also a massive thanks to my beautiful partner @kirstiebrittain." Meanwhile, Kirstie shared the same photo saying: "My man. Bagged me a good’un."

James McVey and Kirstie Brittain hosted an engagement party on Saturday

It would be no surprise that Harry attended the engagement party; James struck up a close friendship with the football manager during their time together in the jungle, and the musician even asked Harry for his approval of the engagement ring he had chosen for Kirstie a few days after Christmas.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview sharing his engagement news in January, James explained: "Harry said he knew a really good jeweller whenever I was ready to do it and I thought, I may as well just do it.” James, 25, told HELLO! how he arranged to meet Harry a few days after Christmas at Franses, a jeweller in Bournemouth, where James grew up and which is close to Harry’s home in Sandbanks, Dorset. "By the time Harry arrived I had already chosen the ring; as soon as I saw it I knew it was the one. And Harry loved it too," he said.

James proposed to Kirstie in the Lake District in January

James proposed to his girlfriend of four years during a romantic trip to the Lake District, and later shared a photo of the exact spot where he got down on one knee. "04/01/19 Friars Crag, Keswick. 08:28. No idea how @kirstiebrittain didn't turn around and ruin this picture before I took it!" he wrote on Instagram. "This was the most nerve-wracking moment of my entire life. Thanks so much for all the lovely messages – we are over the moon to share our news with you."

