I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack shares emotional reaction to James McVey's engagement The pair have become close friends since leaving the jungle

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a heartfelt tribute to fellow jungle contestant James McVey, as the musician announced his engagement to model and activist Kirstie Brittain in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!

The Inbetweeners actress, who placed as runner-up in the 2018 series of the ITV reality show, posted an adorable picture to Instagram of an emotional moment shared between herself and James in the jungle. Emily captioned the post: "the genuine face when your mates get engaged.. love you both loads @jamesmcvey & Kirsty pops".

Emily and James' friendship has only grown since leaving the jungle, with the pair having recently appeared together as a team on yearly round-up show Re-Play 2018 with Richard Osman in December. James has been particularly vocal about their friendship on social media, praising Emily and calling her "brave, confident and inspiring" and a "princess".

James exclusively discusses his engagement in this week's HELLO! magazine, telling the publication that the time spent apart from his girlfriend of four years whilst in the jungle convinced him not to wait before popping the question. "I already knew I wanted to propose to Kirstie this year and I didn't see why waiting six months would make any difference. I missed her so much when I was in the camp and I really struggled", he said.

James also revealed that fellow contestant and King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp encouraged him to propose, even suggesting that they visit a jeweller together. "By the time Harry arrived I had already chosen the ring", he told HELLO!. "As soon as I saw it I knew it was the one. And Harry loved it too."