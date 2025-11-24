Vogue Williams' doomed life in Australia with 'mistake' ex Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams is braving the Australian jungle on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! But it turns out the star is no stranger to Australia - in fact, she actually lived there for years. Before she was happily married to Spencer Matthews, the Irish media personality was married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden. Just three weeks into their whirlwind relationship, Vogue followed Brian across the sea to live Down Under; but it wasn't meant to be.

Vogue lived in Australia for two years

Brian moved to Australia in 2011 for a gig as a judge on Australia's Got Talent. After relocating to be with him, Vogue lived with Brian in Sydney for two years and they even tied the knot in an Italian wedding in 2012 before returning to London. Speaking to HELLO! in 2013 about the decision to leave Australia, Brian said of his then-wife: "I've never met anybody who has so many close friends. I think she was probably getting a bit edgy in Australia, just being the two of us."

Meanwhile, Vogue said that it "made sense work-wise" to return to the UK. "We're definitely not finished with Australia – we love the country and will be splitting our time between both, but this is our base for the foreseeable future."

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden

The couple split after leaving Australia

But by 2015, the couple had announced they were calling it quits. "First of all, I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages over the past week," Vogue wrote of the split in her HELLO! blog. "It's been very difficult for Brian and I, but it's been really nice seeing the support of everyone."

Then in 2023, the model opened up about her decision to follow the relationship to Australia. Answering a caller on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue quipped: "Do what I did, follow a relationship to Australia, it will work out really well! Move to Australia with him, it's a nice place, it's warm, it's sunny!" She added: "I see now it might have been better if I hadn't run, and if Brian had lived in Ireland."

The model later wrote in her 2025 book, Big Mouth, "I knew I had made a mistake" on her wedding day. "After the wedding I tried to make things work," she continued, adding that they "did have some great times too".

Her return to Australia is completely different this time

Vogue's return to Australia looks quite different in 2025 - more than a decade since her short stint living there. The star is now a mum and married to Spencer Matthews, brother to Pippa Middleton's husband, James Matthews. Spencer, who is on the other side of the world watching his wife on I'm A Celebrity, wrote on Instagram it's been the "longest we’ve gone without talking since we’ve been married, and I feel it more than I ever expected."

"When things get dark and rough for me in this challenge, I think about how incredible our reunion will feel in a couple of weeks and how amazing it will be to hold you and to be back together as a family. You don’t realise how much someone fills your world until the silence kicks in… I can’t wait for the end of year we have planned!!

He continued: "So proud of you my beautiful darling. I’m watching you in there and as expected, you’re smashing it, as usual. Counting down the days."