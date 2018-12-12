Who is I'm a Celebrity star James McVey’s girlfriend Kirstie Brittain? Including the cheating scandal!

After finishing I'm a Celebrity 2018 in fifth place, The Vamps guitarist and singer James McVey ran into the arms of his girlfriend Kirstie Brittain. The popstar had spent the previous three weeks winning over the watching nation's hearts, along with fellow contestants Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and Fleur East. The 25-year-old, who hails from Bournemouth, looked delighted to be reunited with his other half after being voted out. He even posted a photo of the romantic reunion on his Instagram (@jamesmcvey, if you want to have a scroll), before sharing another one of the couple posing with I'm a Celebrity presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly. She's clearly a big part of his life, but who exactly is James McVey's girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know about Kirstie Brittain…

Who is James McVey's girlfriend Kirstie Brittain?

Kirstie Brittain is 23 years old, and her birthday is on 23 September, if you'd like to send a card next year. Proving to have both brains and beauty, Kirstie is signed up with Storm Management and works as a model while completing her MSc Environment, Politics + Society Master's degree at University College London. Prior to this, Kirstie graduated from London School of Economics and Political Science with a BSc in International Relations and History. Kirstie is a keen blogger, too, and she writes about environmental issues on her website.

How long have James and Kirstie been together?

Kirstie and James have been together for four years. Their fourth anniversary was on 3 December, which meant that James was in the jungle when it passed. Kirstie marked the occasion by posting a photo of the pair on her Instagram (@kirstiebrittain) along with the caption: "First anniversary apart. Happy 4 years gorgeous boy." Before going into the jungle, James told The Mirror: "I was joking around with the other Vamps boys saying that my one luxury item should have been an engagement ring, and I could have really embarrassed her [Kirstie] on the bridge coming out, but I've not had time to get it yet. That would have been a good one though."

Did Kirstie cheat on James?

In 2014, when Kirstie and James first started seeing each other, fans tagged James in a photo which reportedly showed Kirstie kissing somebody else. Reflecting on what happened years later, he told the Daily Mirror in November: "It was that weird territory where I thought something more was happening than she did. We weren't technically together, and I jumped the gun." He continued: "I think I kind of was probably quite emotionally immature back then, and I really feel for her, because she got a lot of negative attention around that. We weren't even officially together."

The pair seem solid as a rock now, and James has even set the photo of their post-jungle reunion as his profile picture. Awww.