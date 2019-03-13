WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's New York wedding The celebrity couple tied the knot last year

Richard Gere, 69, and Alejandra Silva, 36, became husband and wife in April last year. At the time, sources close to the couple told HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! that the wedding took place at the beginning of the month, and the pair later celebrated with family and friends on 6 May at their home in New York. The duo first started dating in 2014, and have been blissfully happy ever since. This is the MotherFatherSon star's third marriage - he was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and actress Carey Lowell, the mother of his only son, Homer, 17, from 2002 until 2016. Alejandra was married to Govind Friedland, with whom she shares five-year-old son Albert.

Soon after their wedding, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram in December, the Spanish publicist showed off her baby bump from a side-on angle and wrote: "I'm so happy! #happygirl." Richard and Alejandra welcomed their son Alexander in February 2019.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have got married

Richard and Alejandra share a passion for travel and humanitarian work. "I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought," said the Pretty Woman actor. Alejandra confessed some time ago in the pages of HOLA!: "I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

The couple began dating in Positano, on the Amalfi coast, and were first spotted together at the Madrid premiere of Time Out of Mind in 2015, in which Richard played homeless man George. Rumours of an engagement first sparked in November 2017, when Alejandra - the daughter of a former Vice President of Real Madrid - was spotted out with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. During the first years they were dating, Richard and Alejandra survived a long distance relationship, with Alejandra living in Madrid with her son for part of the year. They are now both settled in New York.

