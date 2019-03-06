Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's photos from their stunning wedding day - read the full story The happy couple met in 2014

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva previously shared photographs of their wedding day with HELLO! magazine. Alejandra revealed that the Pretty Woman star wooed her by sending flowers until she agreed to date him and that, now married, he regularly writes her songs. "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale," the bride told HELLO! "Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world… What could be more romantic than a man who writes you songs every day?" The couple met in Positano in 2014 when Richard came to stay in Alejandra's family-owned hotel. After falling in love, Alejandra converted to Buddhism and moved to New York before they exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony on Richard's ranch outside New York City. Speaking about changing her religion, she said: "I'll be eternally grateful to him. No doubt about it, thanks to Buddhism my life has changed."

Describing her new husband, she said: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met. What can I say? I'm so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked, 'What would make you happy today?' Not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky."

Speaking about how they first met, Alejandra said: "A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart." Richard and Alejandro were both going through divorce proceedings when they first met, and she spoke about their first meeting, explaining: "Love stories with a complicated beginning, where you have to overcome difficulties together, can bring you closer... I'm sure I did [have some doubts] at some point. In the beginning, he was more convinced than me. But from very early on, we felt that we were destined to be together."

She also hinted at the romantic proposal, though kept the details private. She explained: "This was really a private moment, just for the two of us, but what I can tell you is that he asked me to marry him in the most romantic hotel I've been to, in St Paul de Vence [in the South of France], on my birthday. I get emotional just remembering it."

The couple converted the property into an Indian-inspired fairytale, importing tents from Jaipur and decorating the flowers with Tibetan flags before bride and groom made their entrance in a tuk-tuk. Speaking about preparing for the wedding, the bride said: "The little things, the small details, the joining of our families. We've spent a week together, enough time for everyone to get to know each other well. Thirty-nine family members here in the house and we all still love each other, more so than ever."

The couple arrived to the wedding in a tuk-tuk, surprising their guests. Alejandra joked: "Richard was driving. It was very funny since nobody expected it." When he first saw her in her dress, she revealed that the Pretty Woman actor said: "That I was the most spectacular woman he had ever seen," adding: "I couldn't stop smiling. I was very nervous. I said, 'I love you.' The ceremony was beautiful. We exchanged rings our children brought to us. It was so moving."

"I'm the happiest man in the universe," Richard told HELLO! exclusively. "How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world! Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that." Alejandra added: "I never thought I'd find a man so perfect for me. I have no words to describe my happiness."

Speaking about their 20-year age gap, Alejandra said: "In this life it had to be like this. He has promised me at least 20 good years! I have to confess that he has much more energy than me; he's much more active. I find it hard to keep up with him. He's not human! Everyone who sees you together says Richard's crazy about you. What does he say you've given him? He knows I love him madly. I think I bring him stability. Above all, it helped I wasn't an actress or a model. I never had any interest in that. What has united us the most is our desire to help other people who need it, our commitment to Buddhism and the Tibetan people. And he was able to see my unconditional commitment as a humanitarian, as a person, as a woman… It's the sweetest, most romantic dream I've ever had. That's why I've decided to stay in it!"