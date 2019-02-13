Richard Gere reveals his son's very traditional name – and we love it The actor and his wife Alejandra Silva welcomed their baby boy this month

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have revealed the name of their baby boy – and it's very traditional. According to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the couple have called their son Alexander. The moniker is a sweet nod to mum-of-two Alejandra, given that the Spanish translation of Alexander is Alejandro.

Richard, 69, and Alejandra, 35, welcomed their first child together earlier this month in New York. The Pretty Woman actor is also the proud father to Homer James Jigme, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra, meanwhile, also has a six-year-old son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Richard and Alejandra have named their son Alexander

The couple confirmed their baby news last September, and while they tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight, Alejandra couldn't resist sharing a few photos during her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram in December, the Spanish publicist showed off her baby bump from a side-on angle and wrote: "I'm so happy! #happygirl."

They tied the knot in April 2018 on the actor's ranch outside New York city. Sharing their wedding photos with HELLO!, the bride said at the time: "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world." Richard, who wooed Alejandra by sending her flowers until she agreed to date him, added: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

The couple married last year

Describing her new husband, Alejandra said: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met. What can I say? I'm so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: 'What would make you happy today?' Not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky."

