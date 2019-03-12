The REAL reason Michelle Keegan often leaves her wedding ring at home The former Coronation Street star spills the beans...

On Tuesday evening, Michelle Keegan looked fabulous on The Great British Bake Off in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and we loved seeing her glam up the famous Bake Off tent. On the show, the wife of Mark Wright didn't have her wedding ring on - and why would she? After all, mixing up showstopper delights is no place for a megawatt collection of rings - imagine all the flour getting stuck amongst the diamonds! The stunning former Coronation Street star who has recently launched her brand new jewellery range for Very, has revealed why she often leaves her bands at home.

Michelle on Great British Bake Off

When asked what her most treasured piece of jewellery was, she explained: "It has to be my engagement ring, my wedding ring and my Grandma's wedding ring - they're all the most beautiful things I own and hold so much sentimental value. As I'm always on set or travelling around, I have to make sure I know exactly where they are at at all times as I'm so protective over them!"

Michelle's engagement ring is gorgeous

Speaking about branching into jewellery as part of her fabulous fashion collection with Very, the Our Girl star has gone for a distinctive boho vibe.

Earrings set, £10, Very

"My jewellery collection is a mix of beautiful gold shell inspired pieces. It’s very beachy and boho which is a style I really love at the moment. With it being my first jewellery range it’s very much inspired by what I would look for and buy myself."

Bracelet, £10, Very

Michelle is coveting a certain famous supermodel's style right now and is enjoying the safari trend, too." I love Gigi [Hadid]’s style at the moment. She always looks so effortlessly cool and has great taste! And I love the safari prints and also a pop of block colour."

Layered necklace, £12, Very

MORE:Inside Michelle Keegan's wedding makeup bag

She continued: "Anything that you could be wearing on a Jeep in South Africa has me sold. I'm also obsessed with jumpsuits at the moment; they’re so flattering on every shape and make me feel so confident."

READ NEXT:We need to talk about Michelle Keegan's bright pink suit