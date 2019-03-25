Mary Berry's husband: Read about her and Paul's epic love story - and their children Quick Cooking star Mary Berry has been married to Paul Hunnings for over fifty years. Find out more about their wedding and their children, Thomas and Annabel...

Mary Berry is a certified national treasure - her face is instantly recognisable and her culinary influence has been vast but it's not often you hear about her partner in crime, her husband Paul Hunnings. The couple married in 1966 after he proposed three times (yes, really) - more on that below - and he has been a constant support throughout her career. They've had three children together, Thomas, Annabel and William, who sadly passed away in a car crash at the age of 19. Still happily married today, here's everything you need to know about the man behind Mary Berry and their 53-years together...

Who is Paul Hunnings?

Now retired, Paul previously worked for a sherry brand, Harvey's of Bristol, and sold antique books throughout his career.

How did he propose?

Mary has previously spoken about how she only accepted Paul's offer of marriage - poor guy!

Back in 2017 for a special edition of her BBC show Mary Berry Everyday, the couple appeared together to talk about their 50 years of marriage together and Mary revealed all.

"I do remember the first proposal and I think you were drunk" said Mary to her husband.

"Well I might have been," he said. "It’s a big step. You don’t go into something like that without a bit of fortification."



Mary continued: "I think you had too much and I can remember telling you you were drunk and thinking 'I'm not going to have anything to do with this man'. But you came back".



Eventually Mary accepted Paul's third request after he said to her, "I said 'I’m getting on in age, so either it’s yes or no.'"

Where did they marry?

The couple got married at Charlcombe Church near her parents' home in Bath, where Mary was born. Mary revealed on the show that she actually wore a dress that cost her just five pounds! She also made her own cake, of course.

What's Mary's marriage wisdom?

On getting your husband to do something he might not want to:

The cook revealed to the Daily Mail that it all comes down to food (obviously): "When I want to ask my husband Paul something a bit tricky, such as accompanying me to a grand event when he's not so keen, I always wait until after a particularly tasty meal."

On the key to a happy marriage:

"I think it comes down to mutual respect and never letting the sun go down on an argument," she told the Daily Mail. "My husband and I never quarrel because I can’t bear bad feelings between us; if either of us shouted, I would be so upset."

On remembering what's important:

"Marriage does get easier with time, though, and we are of a generation who were brought up to believe that it wasn’t all about the perfect wedding day, it was all about the vows: ‘For better or worse, till death do us part’. I feel very fortunate to have such a wonderful husband and family."

