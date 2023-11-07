Mary Berry reveals life changes with husband Paul, 91, following painful injury

Mary Berry may have stepped away from the Great British Bake Off tent, but the 88-year-old star is still keeping busy, despite a painful injury.

In an interview with S Magazine, the star explained how breaking her hip changed how she and her husband, Paul Hunnings, 91, live their life. Mary revealed that her injury meant she and Paul had to swap tennis and gold for garden croquet, detailing Paul's health problems too.

"Croquet is something for when you're older," she said, explaining that they love the social aspect as well as the exercise. "My husband was a great sportsman in his time and he can no longer play golf so we play croquet.

© Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Mary Berry and her husband Paul Hunnings

"It's a great crowd and for a couple of hours, you forget everything," Mary continued of her love of the activity, sharing that it helps her manage stress.

"It takes you out of yourself, you meet different people and I just love it. We play in all weather, we just dress for it."

With Paul now in his nineties, Mary shared that their dynamic has changed, explaining: "I'm very lucky to have my husband. He's 91 and I'm looking after him, I can tell you!"

While the star seems sprightly, and croquet is keeping her active, Mary ruled out Strictly, despite fellow veteran TV star, Angela Rippon, taking to the dancefloor at 79.

"I have not got Angela Rippon's legs," Mary joked, adding: "There is absolutely no chance I'll do Strictly. I'm not tempted in any way, ever."

© Craig Harman Mary Berry has no desire to star in Strictly

How did Mary Berry break her hip?

Mary broke her hip in 2021 following an accident at home.

The star spent 10 days in hospital after she fell in her and Paul's garden. "We have raised beds in the garden and on a Sunday afternoon, I’d gone out to pick the last of the sweet peas when I tripped over some bricks and went down really hard," the baking oracle told The Daily Mail.

© Craig Harman Mary Berry hurt her hip in the garden

Mary underwent surgery, but was brave about the whole ordeal: "I was never nervous. I didn’t get a shiny new hip. They just repaired the old one and popped it back in."

We're glad Mary didn't suffer too much with her injury!

