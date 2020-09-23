Mary Berry was reduced to tears as she remembered the death of her 19-year-old son William during the 2016 BBC documentary, The Mary Berry Story.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, who is now a patron of Child Bereavement UK, visited William's grave on the programme, and spoke about how he died in a car crash while home from university in 1989.

Revealing that she had made him a roast dinner on his return home as a treat, she said in 2016: "He hadn't been home for a few weekends so I thought I'd do roast lamb because it's his favourite...

"I can remember Will walking through the door on that Friday night and asking 'Mum, who's coming?' And I said, 'It's for you, it's so lovely to have you home and Annabel is here and Tom too, so we had a nice family meal."

He then borrowed the car to go into town with his sister, Annabel, and was tragically killed in an accident. Annabel was unharmed.

"It was a glorious January day and it was sort of 1 o'clock and he wasn't home," Mary said. "The doorbell rang and a policeman was there and immediately then I knew why. He said, 'There's been an accident and I'm sorry to say your son is dead'."

Mary spoke about losing her son, William, back in 2016

Speaking about seeing him in hospital following the news, she said: "He just looked so beautiful and so lovely, his little cold face and it was nice to say farewell."

Fans of the food writer spoke about the tragic accident, with one writing: "Never realised the tragedy in this dear lady's life. Love her that little bit more now. Bless her heart."

Mary and her husband Paul Hunnings saw William after the car crash to say goodbye

"Crying my heart out watching #TheMaryBerryStory and her talking about the loss of her son William. Heartbroken," another added.

