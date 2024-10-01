Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is unrecognisable without his beard: see epic throwback photo
Paul Hollywood on 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 02 Dec 2022© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Paul was facial hair-free in the Nineties

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Paul Hollywood is just as synonymous with his signature white beard and silver locks as he is with The Great British Bake Off – but he didn't always sport his trademark look. 

Back in the 1990s, Paul donned jet-black hair and was facial hair-free! The baker shared a throwback snap to his younger days back in 2022. In the caption, he penned: "Brother has just sent me this from 92/93 I think, no beard!!"

Paul Hollywood in the 1990s© @paul.hollywood/Instagram
Paul was beardless in the 1990s

In the comments section, fans couldn't help but point out how well the TV star has aged. One person penned: "You're like wine. You get better as you age," while another added: "You were good looking then and even more good looking now!"

Paul has amassed a legion of fans since appearing as a judge on Bake Off. The 58-year-old has starred on the reality competition show since it first aired on the BBC back in 2010. 

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood with presenter Mel Giedroyc © Comic Relief
Paul initially appeared on the show with Mary Berry and Mel Giedroyc

While he initially appeared on the programme with Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, the show welcomed new judge Prue Leith and presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig after its move from the BBC to Channel 4. After Sandi's departure in 2020, comedian Matt Lucas joined the show before being replaced by Alison Hammond last year. 

The show returned with its 15th series in September, introducing a fresh batch of amateur bakers to the iconic white tent. For those unfamiliar with the format, it sees 12 contestants compete in a series of challenges in the hopes of impressing judges Paul and Prue and being crowned Star Baker. 

Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding laughing together on the Bake Off set
Paul stars alongside hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, and fellow judge Prue Leith

The new season marks Alison's second turn as co-host, having made her debut last year. 

Speaking about how the show balances its much-loved predictable format with shake-ups and changes, Paul previously told Time: "The bakers are the stars of the show, and they tend to lead how things progress. The format is pretty rigid. I suppose I'm the guardian of Bake Off. I don’t like change generally. So I like to keep things the way they should be. 

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding© Instagram / @britishbakeoff
The new season of GBBO returned in September

"Everybody knows about the feeling of Bake Off. And as soon as they step into the tent, they just adapt immediately. Bake Off is set in stone. So whichever host comes in just brings their little twist. And this year Alison and Noel [Fielding] were fantastic, and it was a really good laugh," he added. 

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesday 1 October on Channel 4 at 8pm. 

