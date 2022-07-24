Who is Paul Hollywood's girlfriend? The chef was previously married for 19 years

Paul Hollywood is set to conclude his Mexican trip on the final episode of Channel 4's Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico on Sunday in an episode which will see the chef visit the most dangerous firework festival in the world.

While the 56-year-old is best known for handing out the famous 'Hollywood handshake' on The Great British Bake Off, how much do you know about his girlfriend?

Who is Paul Hollywood dating?

Paul Hollywood is dating 38-year-old Melissa Spalding, who is the landlady of a B&B in Ashford. The pair are thought to have met at her pub, which is close to his home.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Melissa moved into his 18th Century farmhouse during lockdown after the owners of her pub, where she was previously living, put it up for sale.

Before meeting Melissa, Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam, 26, until they broke up in August 2019.

Paul is dating landlady Melissa Spalding

Who is Paul Hollywood's ex-wife?

Paul was previously married to Alex Hollywood, a cook and family food writer. The former couple are believed to have met in Cyprus in 1997 and tied the knot two years later.

The pair first split in 2013 after Paul reportedly had an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star, Marcela Valladolid.

Speaking to Platinum magazine, he said: "I was in a really dark place. I didn't want to carry on at one point.

Paul was married to Alex for 19 years

"Most of what was being said was a lie or a twisted truth. The truth was very different to what the tabloids were writing. The press intrusion can be such a horrible thing to deal with, and it isn't fair, because there's no right to reply."

He added: "I've withdrawn a lot in the last six years and I'm happiest at home, just putting on my slippers and dressing gown in front of the telly. I don't go out that much and being in large groups of people makes me nervous."

