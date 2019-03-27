Primark's beautiful bridal range looks so luxurious – but prices start at just £1.50 A must for brides on a budget

Brides on a budget can find all of their wedding essentials from as little as £1.50 thanks to Primark's gorgeous new bridal collection. With everything from hen do accessories to kitsch pyjamas and wedding lingerie, it could easily be mistaken for pieces costing a whole lot more.

Just like Matalan's new wedding accessories range, shoppers can bag "Team Bride" and "Miss to Mrs" slogan pieces such as eye masks, headbands and pyjamas, which would be perfect for hen party sleepovers and girls' nights in ahead of the big day.

Primark's new bridal range includes pyjamas from £5

Meanwhile, the cute Disney Minnie and Mickie Mouse nightwear, including a set of Bride to Be pyjamas (£6) and striped bridal nightshirt (£11) are a fun way to pay homage to any upcoming nuptials.

For a more sophisticated wedding nightwear choice, the ivory robe (£10), pyjama shorts (£5), cami (£5) and shirt (£7) are a pretty choice for the bridal party, while the lingerie collection looks way more expensive than its purse-friendly price tag.

These ivory pyjamas are perfect for your bridal party

Highlights include the champagne lace bodysuit (£12), an ivory and rose gold slip (£18) and an embellished body (£14) that are perfect for the wedding night and honeymoon wardrobe.

Brides can even kit out the rest of the wedding party for their nuptials thanks to the brand's new range of kids' occasionwear, which features pretty flower girl dresses and pageboy suits. But you'll have to get in quick, as the range is only available in stores and is sure to sell out quick as thrifty brides get ready for wedding season.

The collection also includes wedding lingerie

More retailers are launching wedding ranges for budget-conscious couples, including Poundland, who not only released a £1 engagement ring in January, but have since launched a collection of stylish wedding decorations and hen party accessories that guests would never guess where they were from.

