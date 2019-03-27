Wedding trainers are the bridal trend you need to try – and it's all thanks to Kate Spade You'll be running down the aisle on your big day

Blisters and burning feet are not exactly what any bride wants on her wedding day, which could explain why more women than ever are shunning high heels in favour of comfy trainers. But not just any old sneakers will do – personal details, glitter and sequins are on the agenda for brides who don't believe you have to sacrifice style for the sake of comfort.

The 2019 wedding report by Lyst has revealed that searches for personalised trainers are at an all- time high, increasing 61 per cent year on year. The terms "sparkly" and "customised" are increasingly being used too, and there is one brand in particular that has footwear to fit the bill.

Kate Spade's collaboration with Keds is proving popular with brides

Kate Spade has collaborated with Keds to create a line of wedding trainers that you'll want to wear long after the big day is over, available in white, silver, gold and rose gold glitter that will add a sparkling edge to any wedding dress.

MORE: Vintage wedding inspiration for a retro-inspired big day

Better still, at £75 they're an affordable buy that you could even have on standby for the evening if you want to dance the night away with your nearest and dearest.

Searches for wedding trainers are at an all time high

And they're not the only label who have bridal-worthy trainers on offer; many brides are turning to Etsy sellers to add a personal, glitzy touch to classic Converse, while ASOS and Superga both have trainers that wouldn't look out of place under a wedding dress.

MORE: 12 of the best wedding shoes under £100

Further proving that brides are putting a priority on feeling comfortable is the surge in searches for wedding dresses with pockets. Lyst reports that searches for gowns with pockets are up 83 per cent in the last six months, and it's easy to see why. Comfy, cool and convenient for stashing your lip balm, it's a look we can expect to see on more brides in the year to come.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.