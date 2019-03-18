These hen do accessories are a must-have for brides – and prices start at just £3 Just in time for wedding season

Wedding season is just getting underway, and Matalan has just the thing for brides-to-be and their hens after launching a collection of bargain hen do and wedding accessories – all for as little as £3. Brides will find everything they need for any type of pre-wedding celebrations, from swimwear to pyjamas and fun hen party games, emblazoned with slogans such as "I do crew", "Henoritas" and "Team Bride".

The collection is sure to be a hit among hens thanks to the bargain prices starting at just £3. Meanwhile, pieces such as bride and bridesmaids’ robes and pyjamas can be worn long after the hen do and also for getting ready on the wedding day itself.

Matalan has launched a range of wedding and hen party accessories

Games such as the Hens’ Night In kit (£8) features everything from truth or dare to trivia quizzes will get the fun underway, while the pink and gold "I Do Crew" hip flask is the ultimate hen party accessory. Meanwhile, the hen do memory book will be a place where brides can store special photos and notes from their hens long after the party is over.

The Team Bride robe is perfect for hen parties

Planning a hen do abroad? Make like Billie Faiers and hit the beach in matching swimwear with your hens, thanks to pieces such as the "Henoritas" and "Wifey" swimsuits at £10 each. And you can all stash your essentials – either for the hen do or the wedding – in the emergency kit, a mini cosmetics bag filled with a nail file, mirror, earring backs, blotting tissue, hair elastics, double-sided tape and hair grips.

Brides-to-be will love these white wedding pyjamas

Matalan is not the only store to launch their own hen party range; shops including Paperchase, New Look and Primark all have their own collections of fun accessories and clothing for brides and their friends. Meanwhile, Poundland has followed on from the success of its £1 engagement ring by launching a selection of wedding decorations and accessories, including a Miss to Mrs banner, metallic balloons and faux floral posies.

