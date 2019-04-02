Strictly's Debbie McGee flooded with support from fans as she marks bittersweet day Our thoughts are with Debbie

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Debbie McGee was inundated with well wishes from her fans after she revealed that today is her wedding anniversary to her late husband Paul Daniels. Debbie, who was married to the magician for 28 years until his death in 2016, posted a beautiful throwback photo from their wedding day. She tweeted: "31 years ago today I married this very special man." The couple looked lovely in the photo, with the bride sporting flowers in her hair and Paul wearing a dapper grey suit.

Fans were quick to send their best wishes to Debbie. Strictly pro dancer Katya Jones replied with a love heart emoji, while Gethin Jones sent kisses. "Paul was very special and you made him very happy. He will always be with you. Sending love and hugs," one fan wrote, while a second commented: "Thinking of you today. My mother went to school with Paul."

Debbie marked her wedding anniversary on Twitter

Another message read: "Thinking of you darling and sending much love." "Happy Anniversary - sending you love and best wishes - I'm sure it doesn't get any easier with special dates," another fan replied.

Earlier this year Debbie, 60, revealed her diagnosis with breast cancer. But thankfully her former Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice gave an update in March, telling HELLO!: "She came to watch my show on the West End last week and she is fine. She is now absolutely fine. I spoke to her and everything is under control." He added: "She goes to the doctor every single week. Everything is sorted and she is much better now."

Debbie confessed that her grief for late husband Paul may have triggered the cancer and that going through treatment without him had been extremely hard. She told the Sun: "Stress, I think caused mine. I've never been through the stress I've been through since I lost Paul. Grief hits you in so many ways you're not expecting."

