Why April is a month full of celebrations for the Queen and royal family Popping champagne!

April is a particularly joyous time for the Queen and her family, with plenty of reason to pop the bubbly! Almost every senior royal has a special reason to celebrate, whether it's a birthday or an anniversary. Her Majesty turns 93 on 21 April and while she tends to celebrate in private, this year her birthday falls on Easter Sunday which means she'll step out to attend the traditional church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Her second birthday is a more public affair, when the royals gather for Trooping the Colour in June.

Two days after her official birthday, the Queen's great-grandson Prince Louis will celebrate his milestone first birthday. Prince William and Kate have been spending the children's Easter holidays at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, and they are expected to throw a little party for Louis on 23 April. A few days later, William and Kate will also celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on 29 April.

Prince Louis is turning one this month!

Prince Charles and Camilla are another royal couple who are celebrating their wedding anniversary in April. They tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005, followed by a religious blessing at St George's Chapel with the Queen and Prince Philip in attendance.

Fans are hoping the royals will be able to add another celebration to their calendar this month – the arrival of the royal baby. Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in a matter of weeks, with the Duchess previously revealing that the royal baby is due at the end of April or beginning of May.

Charles and Camilla are celebrating their wedding anniversary

As they wait for their Prince or Princess to make an appearance, Harry and Meghan, and their two dogs, are settling into their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes relocated from London at the beginning of April and have been making the final preparations for their newborn. Here's hoping the royal baby arrives soon so we can pop the bubbly!

